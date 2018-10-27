Royal Commentator: The Queen Will Not Retire Voluntarily

The Queen will not step aside voluntarily a royal commentator claims after suggestions Her Majesty could abdicate in three years time to let Prince Charles takeover.

A royal commentator believes the Queen will not abdicate her position to allow Prince Charles to take over as King.

Richard Fitzwilliams directly disputed a suggestion she could retire as early as three years time, but said that she is gradually transferring her responsibilities and duties to other members of the royal family.

Speaking to Kevin Kaguire, the commentator said that the Queen had pledged to serve her whole life, and then rededicated herself to this in 2017.

"This is something the Queen would not do other than with great regret," he said.

"She certainly wouldn't do it voluntarily, obviously there's been a scaling down of some commitments but in2017 she carried out 292 engagements which I think is amazing."

But when Kevin asked whether she could hand the rest of her work to Charles but retain the Monarchy, he said: "The theory is possible, but it's a question of being practical.

"You wouldn't have a situation I don't think where you would have a monarch but one that was enfeeble."

His comments come after a long-time royal correspondent suggested the Queen could abdicate as early as in three years time to allow Charles to become King.

Her Majesty has already agreed that her son would replace her as Head of the Commonwealth, which some suggest is her preparing for retirement.

