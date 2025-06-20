Rachel Johnson 7pm - 10pm
Abortion and assisted dying votes show MPs ‘don’t represent us,’ argues LBC caller
20 June 2025, 19:43
Andrew in Chelsea calls Rachel Johnson to give his reaction to two significant votes in the Commons this week.
What does the passing of the Assisted Dying Bill and the abortion amendment to the Police and Crime Bill say about the UK? And do the views of MPs reflect the attitude of the public as a whole?