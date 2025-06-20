Abortion and assisted dying votes show MPs ‘don’t represent us,’ argues LBC caller

Abortion and assisted dying votes show MPs ‘don’t represent us,’ argues LBC caller

By LBC

Andrew in Chelsea calls Rachel Johnson to give his reaction to two significant votes in the Commons this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

What does the passing of the Assisted Dying Bill and the abortion amendment to the Police and Crime Bill say about the UK? And do the views of MPs reflect the attitude of the public as a whole?