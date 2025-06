Caller Albir thinks Rachel Johnson should've done 'more research' on banning burqas

Caller Albir

By Olly Roberts

'You're basically saying I have no right to discuss this.'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

'You're on a national radio station.'

'What, so I should've done a YouGov poll?'



RachelJohnson defends herself against caller Albir, who thinks she should've done more research before passing comments on banning burkas.