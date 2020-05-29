Caller beams at having chance to spend more time with family in lockdown

By Seán Hickey

This caller shared his eye opening experience of taking up housework while working from home in lockdown.

Rachel Johnson was on air putting the debate to the public amid studies showing that women have been affected worse in lockdown. She began by stating that the push for the public to stay at home has "sort of restored conventional identities for men and women" and has disproportionately affected women.

Dean phoned in to argue his corner with Rachel, stating that not only has housework and childcare been divided in his house between him and his wife, but he has taken up some roles traditionally associated with women.

Dean, who works at an accountancy firm in the City while his wife works at a lawyers office, told Rachel that he helps his daughter with schoolwork while working, and keeps an eye on his son who runs amok during the day.

"My role at home has certainly increased" he said, although he recognised that in many households his situation might not be a fair reflection. Rachel wanted to know if lockdown had given Dean an appreciation for what his wife has done around the house, but Dean argued that certainly in terms of childcare, the brunt has moved from a creche onto his shoulders.

He went on to tell Rachel that in terms of what has been known as women's work in the home he's "had more exposure to that" while the typical "man's jobs have been carried out by my wife. "Summing up his experience of working from home during the coronavirus lockdown, he insisted that "it's time with my children and it's kind of rewarding."

"Companies were told they don't have to report gender pay gaps" as employees were sent home for lockdown, she began. Rachel went further and pointed out that "women are doing more childcare, housework, homeschooling than men are" during lockdown and this has to be addressed.

"I'm sure they all think they've done a lot" she said, but told listeners that the science of the matter cannot be argued with. "The science shows it has been tougher on women" she said. Rachel throughout her show sought the views of men on the matter and wanted to hear their point of view on the revelations that women have had a harder lockdown than they have.

