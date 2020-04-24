Rachel Johnson's emotional tribute to the nurses who saved her brother's life

By Adrian Sherling

Rachel Johnson used her first LBC show to pay an emotional tribute to the nurses who saved her brother's life after he contracted Covid-19.

Boris Johnson named Jenny from New Zealand and Luis from Portugal for helping to save his life after spending three days in intensive care with coronavirus.

He is now recuperating at Chequers and Health Secretary Matt Hancock told LBC earlier today that he was "back to his normal ebullient self".

On her first show as an LBC presenter, Rachel said the last couple of weeks had been "a terribly scary time" for her family as she thanked the team at St Thomas' Hospital.

Rachel Johnson thanked the nurses who saved her brother's life on her first LBC show. Picture: LBC

She said: "I've been really shocked out of my own life of selfish entitlement with the news that my brother was critically ill himself in intensive care.

"It was a terribly scary time for the whole family, particularly for his nearest and dearest - his children, his fiancée, everybody who loves him.

"He named in particular two intensive care nurses - Luis from Porto in Portugal and Jenny McGee from New Zealand. I'm very pleased that these two nurses have been so delighted by the name-check.

"But not nearly so pleased as we are with the work they did at a very, very frightening time for the country, for the Prime Minister and my family."

Jenny McGee was named by Boris Johnson as one of the nurses who helped him the most. Picture: TVNZ

After playing part of an interview with Jenny, Rachel continued: "A couple of things really ring true and resonate. She said when you have a patient under your treatment, it doesn't matter who they are, no life is more important or less important than any other life. All lives are equally important.

"It's incredibly important that we all sacrifice our time to save lives.

"'Just another patient', Jenny. I'm so pleased. I would like to thank you personally, but I can't so just accept my thanks from the entire Johnson family - and to Luis and to everybody at the ICU at St Thomas' for everything that you did to keep my brother safe. Thank you very much indeed.

