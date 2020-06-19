'I don't care about your monuments, your paintings or whatever, I care about people's lives'

By EJ Ward

This caller told LBC black people have been on their knees for 400 years, "I'm not kneeling again" before suggesting there were more important things to think about than monuments and songs.

Tony from Wandsworth said he was worried that people are "competing with each other to be more virtuous"

"You're annoyed about statues? I'll raise you rugby songs," the caller said.

He was speaking to LBC host Rachel Johnson after she asked listeners if they felt we had been turned into a nation of bullies.

When asked if he thought Dominic Raab should have said he would 'take the knee', Tony was quick to answer it was "a bit difficult."

Rachel Johnson was asking if the rugby song, Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, should be banned. Picture: LBC

The caller told LBC "he's a rich, white man, or whatever." Adding "I'm a black man, we've been on our knees for 400 years, I'm not kneeling again, except for Her Majesty, God or a TSG armed response unit."

The caller said, "if you want a suggestion from me you come out with the black power salute."

When LBC host Rachel Johnson asked him if he thought there was an effect where people were "looking around to find other things to be offended by and to delete from the national stage," the caller agreed.

"I think people are just competing with each other, you have to be more outraged than the last person who spoke," Tony said.

The caller was quick to point out that he's not a victim, "I don't care about your monuments, your paintings or whatever, I care about people's lives."