'Donald was getting away with everything', Trump's niece speaks out

By EJ Ward

President Donald Trump's niece has told LBC "before the election, I knew he was going to be a disaster" but she didn't realise just how bad he would be.

Donald Trump's niece has told LBC she "wanted to speak out during the 2016 election" but Mary Trump said she did not have anything "to back me up."

She said she felt "it would have been he said she said" and she was concerned she would be painted as a "disinherited, embittered niece" seeking revenge or a payday.

Mary Trump has published a tell-all memoir which led her to become one of the fastest-selling authors of all time when Too Much and Never Enough, her book about the family that really is unlike any other – the Trumps – sold nearly 1 million copies in its first day.

The book says it is a "revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him, Mary L. Trump, a trained clinical psychologist and Donald’s only niece, shines a bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security and social fabric."

Mary Trump’s book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, referring to Donald Trump, sold a million copies on its first day. Picture: Shutterstock

She said another factor was "Donald was getting away with everything," she added "nobody seemed to care that he was disrespecting the military or war heroes."

She said her uncle was even "admitting to sexual assaults," so she felt like there was nothing she could do.

However, she said things changed in 2017 when she spoke to an investigative journalist who, over the course of several months, helped her realise that she had in her possession "documents from our 2000 lawsuit."

She said this comes from the time she sued her grandfather's estate, contained within 40,000 pages Mary Trump said there were documents proving President Trump was not a self-made man.

Mary L. Trump holds a PhD from the Derner Institute of Advanced Psychological Studies and taught graduate courses in trauma, psychopathology and developmental psychology. Picture: PA

"Donald had benefited form hundreds of millions of dollars in untaxed gifts and loans from my grandfather," Mary Trump claimed.

She said in the process of telling her story to a journalist she "realised there's a lot of good stuff there," which drove her desire to write a book.

"I realised I finally had something substantial to point to, it wouldn't just be my word," the Trump family member told LBC's Rachel Johnson.

"Before the election, I knew he was going to be a disaster," she told LBC adding she did not know how "enabled he was going to be."

She said, "to see in real-time how degraded my country has become and how cruel this government has been, and how many people are suffering at its hands, compelled me to come forward."

Watch the whole interesting and informative interview with a Trump family insider in the video at the top of the page.