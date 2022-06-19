Exclusive

Nadine Dorries speaks to Rachel Johnson | Watch LIVE from 8PM

19 June 2022, 18:57

By Seán Hickey

What would you like to ask the Culture Secretary? Nadine Dorries takes your calls from 8PM

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In an exclusive phone-in, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries takes the calls of LBC listeners.

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries answers the questions of Rachel Johnson, before answering the calls of listeners in an LBC exclusive.

Watch live here from 8pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The results of the internal Palace probe will be kept sealed, it is reported

Probe into Meghan Markle bullying claims 'will never be published'
Tiverton and Honiton by-election candidates

Tiverton and Honiton by-election | Full list of candidates

The full list of candidates for the Wakefield by-election

Wakefield by-election | Full list of candidates

Under the new policy, trans competitors must have completed their transition by the age of 12 to compete in women's races (file image)

Trans swimmers banned from competing in women’s elite events by sport's governing body
One person died and several others were injured

Kitesurfer killed as ‘mini tornado’ smashes him into seafront restaurant window in France
Tributes have been paid to Aideen Kennedy, who died aged 43

Tributes paid after Irish TV presenter Aideen Kennedy dies from terminal illness aged 43
Queues at Stansted security.

Chaos at Stansted Airport as passengers face 'horrid' queues and people sleep in terminal
Third suspect arrested over killing of of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.

Third suspect arrested over killing of British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon
Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 19/6 | Watch again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

5 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

5 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile