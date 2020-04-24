Rachel Johnson to host LBC show on Friday evenings

Rachel Johnson in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Rachel Johnson is joining LBC to present her own Friday evening programme - starting this evening.

One of the UK’s leading journalists and broadcasters, Rachel will bring her unique insight, candour and personality to LBC every Friday from 6pm.

With the listeners taking centre stage, the brand-new, hour-long show will be packed with opinions, debate and the latest news. While Rachel will be behind the mic, LBC’s audience will be in the driving seat to discuss the big issues of the day that matter to them.

Speaking about her new show, Rachel said: "I am genuinely honoured that LBC has found a slot for me on its hallowed schedule alongside broadcasters I have listened to in awe for many years."

LBC’s managing editor Tom Cheal said: “Straight-talking, outspoken and very personable, Rachel is a first-class presenter and journalist.

"At this unprecedented time in our history and when more people than ever are tuning in to LBC to express their views and join the debate, we are thrilled to welcome her to the LBC team.”

Andrew Pierce will continue to host his Friday evening show, starting at 7pm.

You can listen to Rachel's show available across the UK on DAB digital radio and TV, LBC.co.uk, the LBC and Global Player apps and also in London on 97.3 FM.