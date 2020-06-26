Police union chief commends UK officers in a powerful monologue

By Fiona Jones

Police Federation chief John Apter commended the police officers who responded to the Glasgow, Brixton and Bournemouth incidents this week in a powerful monologue.

A police officer and five people in a hotel are being treated in hospital after being stabbed in Glasgow. The police have confirmed the suspect was shot at the scene by armed officers and has now died. The attack is not being treated as terrorism.

Speaking to LBC's Rachel Johnson, Police Federation chief John Apter applauded the two minute response of the team who bravely entered the scene in stab vests knowing the suspect had a weapon.

It has not been an easy week for officers. Brixton was the scene of violent chaos on Wednesday night after 22 police officers were injured and several emergency service vehicles damaged while attempting to break up a party.

Police were also challenged in Bournemouth and Notting Hill when breaking up social gatherings which did not adhere to distancing measures.

Rachel Johnson asked Mr Apter if police should be given "special" powers during the ease of lockdown in this heatwave with alcohol being served.

Police Federation chief John Apter commended the police officers who responded to the Glasgow, Brixton and Bournemouth incidents this week. Picture: Getty

"There's no special policing that can be put in place, the only thing that you can do is put the military on the streets which I absolutely don't think is necessary or appropriate.

"Police officers now ahead of the easing of the lockdown in England...police officers are already being told that they can't book annual leave and they can't take time off over that weekend because we anticipate it's going to be a very challenging and busy weekend," he said, referring to the pubs and restaurants reopening on 4 July.

"Policing is challenging and busy at the best of times."

Rachel Johnson asked if the public should give officers more respect and Mr Apter responded that people have to earn respect and the officers in England and Wales do by putting their lives on the line daily.

"We are lucky to have the best police service in the world, I know I'd say that, wouldn't I? But when you look at policing in other parts of the world, I think we can hold ours up against any of them and be rightly proud for what we have.

"We have the best police officers in the best police service in the world."