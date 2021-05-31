Prue Leith on Prince Phillip: 'I don’t think he liked me much'

31 May 2021, 13:06 | Updated: 31 May 2021, 13:09

Prue Leigh opened up about Prince Phillip and assisted dying
Prue Leigh opened up about Prince Phillip and assisted dying. Picture: LBC

By Daisy Stephens

Chef, broadcaster and novelist Prue Leith has told the Difficult Women podcast what it was really like to work alongside Prince Philip.

Speaking to Rachel Johnson this week on Difficult Women, Prue said that the late Prince Philip could be “really difficult”.

“Occasionally I would have little run-ins with him and I think he didn’t – like many men – he didn’t really understand strong and confident women,” she said.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

“And he didn’t like them.

“So I don’t think he liked me much.”

She recalled an anecdote from a meeting of the Royal Society of Arts in the nineties, when she was the chair and the Prince was the president.

During a conversation about the growing population, Prince Philip declared that the problem was that people were having too many children.

“I found myself completely forgetting who I was talking to,” recalled Prue.

“I said ‘that’s a bit rich, Sir, coming from you’, thinking, well, he had four children… and I thought ‘oh my God, that’ll be off with my head’.

“And he just laughed and said ‘touché’.”

In the podcast, Prue also opened up about assisted dying after watching her brother’s slow demise from bone cancer.

She described his “painful” disease, saying “you can break a rib just by coughing when your bones have cancer”.

“Eighty six percent of the population would like to be able to die when they want to,” she said.

“I think if you’re at the end of your life, you’re dying anyway, the last three weeks can be absolute hell for somebody with bone cancer, or with multiple sclerosis, or motor neurone disease… Grown up people who are of sound mind, out to be able to make that decision for themselves.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Soldiers have been working alongside volunteers and local health teams in Bolton to suppress Covid cases.

Army called in to deliver 12,000 Covid test kits in Bolton

Three men were rushed to hospital after a stabbing at Formby Beach (File picture)

'Axe and samurai sword' used in 'horrific' stabbing on Formby beach
Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner has queried why Matt Hancock was not asked to resign

Angela Rayner queries why Matt Hancock was not asked to resign after 'minor' rule breach
The EU Digital Covid Certificate is at the heart of plans to reopen travel within Europe without the need for quarantine or tests.

EU calls to scrap quarantine and testing for Europeans holding vaccine passports
Fears are growing thousands of renters could be kicked out of their homes as the Government eviction ban ends today

Fears thousands could lose homes as eviction ban ends

The queue at Twickenham Stadium this afternoon as people turned up for jabs

Twickenham Stadium transformed into walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centre
Crowds descended on Bournemouth Beach on Sunday, with the Met Office forecasting Bank Holiday Monday will be the hottest day so far this year.

UK weather: Bank Holiday Monday confirmed to be hottest day of year
China's ruling Communist Party will ease birth limits to allow all couples to have three children instead of two

China to allows couples to have three children to address rising population age
David Lammy's take on hundreds more Afghans who helped British forces settling in UK

David Lammy on hundreds more Afghans, who helped British forces, settling in UK
'It's a grim situation': Tenants union organiser reacts to eviction ban coming to an end

'It's a grim situation': Tenants union organiser reacts to eviction ban coming to an end

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

4 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

9 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile