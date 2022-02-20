Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans women

20 February 2022, 22:00

By Tim Dodd

Rachel Johnson asks whether a separate "Trans Olympics" would be fairer to natal and trans women, warning "nobody will take women's sport seriously if trans women are going to win all the prizes".

It comes as two trans women, Lia Thomas and Iszac Henig, swam the fastest relay times at the Ivy League Women's Championship on Wednesday.

Rachel outlined a "generational divide" on the issue, stating: "A lot of women my age, 40 to the Queen's age, probably think that it's jolly unfair that somebody who was born a man can compete in a women's sport, having identified or transitioned to become a trans woman, and then win, leaving the women trailing in her wake."

Rachel gave the example of Lia Thomas who "didn't have striking success in the pool, transitioned and is now smashing records", as the swimmer this week set a record for the 200-yard freestyle in the US' Ivy League university swimming championships.

Read more: Andrew paid final Swiss chalet bill 'to fund sex case settlement' but has yet to sell

"Nobody will take women's sport seriously - and it's hard enough getting people to take women's tennis seriously enough during something like Wimbledon - if trans women are going to win all the prizes," Rachel said.

Admitting she "wasn't sure" if it was a good idea, Rachel asked: "Would there be any scope for having a Trans Olympics, where you don't have natal men competing against natal women unless they're all trans?

"And then they can choose how they want to compete. Make it a bit like the Brits where they've got rid of gender categories, if you want to have a, as it were, competition in which you don't have that unfairness which is absolutely germane in the DNA of it."

Read more: Taxpayers face £7million bill if Prince Andrew is forced out of his Windsor home

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jamal Edwards has died aged 31

Jamal Edwards: Music entrepreneur and YouTube star dies aged 31
The O2 arena's roof was ripped to shreds by Storm Eunice

O2 set to reopen on Friday after Storm Eunice rips off roof

Boris Johnson will update the country on his blueprint for moving out of the pandemic on Monday

PM to hold cabinet meeting on 'living with Covid plan' as he pledges 'return to normality'
The messages allegedly included remarks about Syrian refugees, Diane Abbott and Priti Patel

Home Office probes 'racist messages' sent by firm's immigration staff
Stephen McManus died at Charing Cross hospital in 2018

Inquest for 'extremely vulnerable' dad-of-two found dead on hospital roof after being discharged
Boris Johnson reportedly had a "secret advisory board" of Tory donors, who met with Lord Udny-Lister

Leaked docs show wealthy Tory donors put on PM's 'secret advisory board' during pandemic
Boris Johnson and Sajid Javid are among those to send wellwishes to the Queen, who has tested positive for Covid after meeting with Prince Charles

Carry on Queen: Monarch to keep working despite catching Covid in Windsor Castle outbreak
Team GB have bagged their first gold after the women's curling team beat Japan

'Dream come true': Women's curling team claim Great Britain's first Winter Olympic gold
Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine

Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine
'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

1 month ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

1 month ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile