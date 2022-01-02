Rachel Johnson hits out at classroom mask advice for pupils

2 January 2022, 20:53

By Tim Dodd

"Why can't we send the kids back to school, and allow them to have the virus? They are the least likely to suffer badly" said Rachel Johnson, as she shared her own experience of Covid this Christmas.

It comes as secondary school pupils in England have once again been asked to wear face masks in classrooms in a bid to limit the threat posed by the Omicron variant.

"If I hadn't stuck a swab up my nose, I don't think I would've known," Rachel said.

"I wouldn't even have told a doctor I had a mild cold.

"Yes, I couldn't taste the turkey... apparently it was lovely and moist.

"My experience of having the Omicron variant was: if that's the Omicron variant I think it's really good that everybody has it and we build up immunity."

Read more: Sajid Javid: Further Covid restrictions in England an 'absolute last resort'

Rachel continued: "So why can't we send the kids back to school and allow them to have the virus? They are the least likely to suffer badly.

"I know we have the worry about the long tail of Long Covid, and also we have to worry about them passing on the infection to teachers, I get that.

"But I do feel that having Omicron myself... I feel that this could be a blessing in disguise."

Read more: Top scientists leading Covid fight recognised in New Year Honours list

