Rachel Johnson's Difficult Women: A new LBC original podcast

13 April 2021, 09:25

LBC is set to host a brand-new podcast series hosted by journalist and LBC presenter Rachel Johnson
Today, LBC, Britain’s biggest commercial news talk station, announces Rachel Johnson’s Difficult Women, a brand-new podcast series hosted by journalist and LBC presenter Rachel Johnson.

The name of the podcast, Rachel Johnson’s Difficult Women, is inspired by Ken Clarke's use of the phrase “bloody difficult woman” to describe Theresa May.

Rachel wants to explore what it means to be seen as ‘difficult’ by speaking to some of the UK’s most influential and challenging women; history-makers and game-changers who’ve shaped the world around them.

In personal interviews, Rachel will discover what has driven them to challenge the norm and break down barriers through their work in politics, journalism, literature and activism.

Guests include former President of the Supreme Court Baroness Brenda Hale; journalist, broadcaster and Labour peer Baroness Joan Bakewell; and author, broadcaster and former Conservative MP Edwina Currie.

You will also hear fascinating Royal expert and Associate Editor of the Daily Telegraph Camilla Tominey; Labour Party MP Dame Margaret Beckett; and veteran of Westminster wars, the journalist and Robert Maxwell survivor, Julia Langdon.

Rachel said: “I know podcasts are like babies - everyone thinks theirs is the most beautiful baby the world has ever seen.

"But I couldn’t be more thrilled to deliver this landmark podcast series for LBC, where I have a proper sit down with provocative, entertaining, political women of significance.”

Rachel Johnson’s Difficult Women is available on Global Player or wherever you get your podcasts, from 19th April, with new episodes every Monday.

Rachel presents her own show on LBC every Sunday from 7pm to 9pm, available across the UK on DAB digital radio, on Global Player and LBC.co.uk.

Rachel Johnson’s Difficult Women follows the success of LBC’s critically acclaimed podcast Hunting Ghislaine with John Sweeney and the recently launched 10-part series Common Ground with Nimco Ali.

