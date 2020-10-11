Coronavirus cost Duncan Bannatyne's gym business £30 million

11 October 2020, 21:28

Duncan Bannatyne attending The Sun Military Awards in London in 2016
Scottish entrepreneur Duncan Bannatyne says his gym business is now worth around 60 percent of its pre-Covid value. Picture: Getty

By Joe Cook

Businessman Duncan Bannatyne has revealed to LBC that the coronavirus crisis has cost his Health Club & Spa chain “about £30 million” and is now worth 60 percent of its pre-Covid value.

The former Dragons Den star was speaking to Ruth Davidson for her show An Inconvenient Ruth.

Mr Bannatyne, who owns over 70 gyms across the UK, told Ruth: "The whole tragedy has cost my company about £30 million and we have funded that by me not taking the dividends that I normally take and by leaving a loan in.”

“If we continue now we can survive, but we are still in survival mode because we have lost around 25 to 30 percent of our members."

The 71-year-old said he wished he had sold his gym business before the coronavirus “express train” hit.

“The business would sell for probably about 60 percent of what it would have sold for. If Covid keeps going and they keep closing gyms down forever we might not have a business to sell, but hopefully we will,” Mr Bannatyne told Ruth.

However, he added that the focus should be on his business, explaining: “You know, people have lost their lives and people have lost their jobs, it is much more terrible for them.

"We have lost nothing compared to the people who have lost their jobs, the tragedy of businesses that have closed.”

The Scottish entrepreneur said he supported extending the furlough scheme at a reduced rate and was “glad” not to be in “the Prime Minister's position”.

“I think it is very difficult, it is a very difficult balancing act for the government to decide when to close businesses and help get rid of the virus, or leave businesses open and have more virus and go for herd immunity or whatever. It is a very great balancing act," he noted.

The former Dragon, who made his fortune in the care home business, said it was a “tragedy of this virus how many old people have died in terrible ways without their loved ones around them”.

“You could shrug your shoulders and say 'They were going to die soon anyway'. Part of that is true, but it is how you die and when you die that is important.

“They would see their grandchildren growing up or their great-grandchildren growing up and then all of a sudden their life was taken.”

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Angela Merkel met Boris Johnson in January this year

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel hold Brexit talks ahead of October deadline
Twitter has branded Donald Trump's tweet as "misleading and potentially harmful"

Twitter brands Trump's 'immune from Covid' tweet 'misleading and potentially harmful'
Manchester's Trafford Centre saw large crowds over the weekend

Christmas shoppers crowd Manchester’s Trafford Centre despite Covid risk
Liverpool is heading for a tier three lockdown, it is being reported

Liverpool 'facing tier three lockdown' with pubs, bars and gyms expected to close
Manchester United and Liverpool are behind the proposed Premier League overhaul

Premier League giants driving 'major shake-up' that would shrink top flight
A further 65 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus

New daily coronavirus cases dip slightly as 65 more UK deaths recorded
British Medical Association chairman Dr Nagpaul spoke on LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday.

BMA calls for face masks in offices as people 'let down their guard' at work
Manchester faces being placed into 'tier three' of the new restrictions

Manchester MPs write to PM in protest at plans for three-tier covid rules
Maajid Nawaz backs sanctions against China for Uighur atrocities

Maajid Nawaz backs sanctions against China for Uighur atrocities
Lord Sugar: Government must be careful not to 'encourage people to sit at home'

Lord Sugar: Government must be careful not to 'encourage people to sit at home'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

1 month ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

1 month ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile