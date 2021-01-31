Jess Phillips: Infertility diagnosis 'made me feel less of a woman'

31 January 2021, 16:21

By Seán Hickey

The Labour MP revealed that heath issues she experienced early in life were 'tainted with guilt.'

Labour MP and Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding Jess Phillips opened up to Ruth Davidson on An Inconvenient Ruth.

She told Ruth that her early years were "tainted with guilt," after gynaecological problems as a result of suffering from HPV meant that doctors told her she would never be able to have children.

"There was always this sense that it was my fault, that I had done this to myself and that is really really awful to feel that way about yourself," she told Ruth.

Looking back, the Labour MP told LBC that the guilt she experienced as a result consumed her totally.

Ruth empathised with Ms Phillips, noting that "having children young has its own pressures," without taking into account one's medical conditions.

Ms Phillips noted that she felt immense pressure to prove herself as a young mother.

"Everybody was much older than me, they all had much better jobs than me," she added, telling Ruth she was intimidated by the gulf between herself and other parents.

When asked about her relationship with her husband, the Labour MP suggested that the obstacles they faced early on strengthened their link.

"It was a test that we'd got together and this had happened so quickly and we were both going to ace the test."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Captain Sir Tom Moore has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid

Captain Sir Tom Moore admitted to hospital with Covid-19

Mask wearing has become mandatory in Perth after a single Covid case was recorded

Australian city of Perth enters full lockdown after single Covid case
The government has rolled out a new coronavirus ad campaign to persuade people to stay at home.

Covid: Further 587 UK deaths in lowest Sunday rise for three weeks
More than 70 people facing fines after lockdown-breaching boat party

More than 70 people facing fines after lockdown-breaching boat party
Over 4,000 people have been arrested at protests across Russia.

Russia: Thousands arrested in second weekend of pro-Navalny protests
Medical team members from northwest China's Qinghai Province

One year of Covid-19: A timeline of the coronavirus pandemic

Tom Swarbrick

Covid transmissions will be widespread 'until 2023', warns Vaccine Institute chief
Liz Truss told Swarbrick on Sunday international travel restrictions were likely to be here for a the foreseeable future.

Minister dashes summer holiday hopes, telling LBC travel restrictions here to stay
'They're doing it for justice': Maajid Nawaz shows solidarity with GameStop investors

'They're doing it for justice': Maajid Nawaz shows solidarity with GameStop investors
Maajid Nawaz: Trans-Pacific deal brings us closer to agreement with USA

Maajid Nawaz: Trans-Pacific deal brings us closer to agreement with USA

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

4 days ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

5 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile