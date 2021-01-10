Anthony Scaramucci: Donald Trump's incompetence plunged US into crisis

10 January 2021, 14:42

By Seán Hickey

The former White House Communications Director predicts more 'horror' to come from President Trump before he leaves office.

Anthony Scaramucci joined Ruth Davidson to discuss his time as communications director for President Donald Trump. Following the shocking events seen on Capitol Hill last week, Mr Scaramucci insisted the events were no surprise.

"I believe that we have a major crisis in the country, it’s almost as if Mr Trump is either a Russian operative or a useful idiot."

"This is exactly what the Russians would want to see in the United States, this type of distrust in our democracy, this type of outlandish behaviour."

Mr Scaramucci reminded Ruth that "four people died...as a result of Mr Trump’s insistence upon an insurrection," and he should be held to account.

Mr Scaramucci suggested the US President takes pleasure in causing conflict
Mr Scaramucci suggested the US President takes pleasure in causing conflict. Picture: PA

He added that there is plenty of time left for President Trump to wreak havoc on the USA: "There’s 13 days, 2 hours left in this man’s administration and I understand his malevolence, I understand his self-loathing."

"I’m super worried about the next 13 days, this is not the last moment of horror coming from Donald Trump.

Referencing Donald Trump's refusal to accept he lost the election, Ruth wondered: "Is there any world in which Donald Trump would accept an election result where he had failed, or he had lost?"

Mr Scaramucci argued "there’s no scenario and I think what he has figured out that there is a large group of followers that he has," who will believe anything he says – fact or fiction.

