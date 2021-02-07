US intervention in Yemen War 'terrible mistake' admits ex-UN ambassador

Former US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power admitted that supporting Saudi Arabia in the Yemen War was a mistake. Picture: Stephen Kelleghan

By Seán Hickey

The USA's former Ambassador to the UN has confessed that support for Saudi Arabia in the Yemen War was a diplomatic error.

Samantha Power was US Ambassador to the United Nations under President Obama and has been nominated by Joe Biden to run the USA's international aid agency. She spoke to Ruth Davidson on topics ranging from President Biden's Irish roots to her time as UN Ambassador.

Ruth listed out the achievements of Ms Power during her time in the Obama administration and wondered which the former UN Ambassador was most proud of.

"I do think that what unites the Iran nuclear deal and the Cuba normalisation is what needs to be the, sort of, the most important element of any foreign policy which is diplomacy."

The The Education of an Idealist author insisted that it is crucial for states to not rely on "military force" as a tool of influence and instead shape international relations through friendship.

Read More: UK to resume selling arms to Saudi Arabia despite 'possible' war crimes in Yemen

Former Ambassador Power added that "there were mistakes that we made along the way," and had one notable regret from the administration, which she felt "had real consequences."

I think support for the Yemen war for example – offering military support to the Saudis in that war was a terrible mistake," she insisted.

Former Ambassador Power's comments come in the same week that US President Joe Biden has pulled US support in the Yemen War.