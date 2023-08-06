'They gaslight us!': Sangita Myska caller says the Conservatives are 'on target' to 'destroy' the NHS

By Grace Parsons

Sangita Myska caller warns that the government are "gaslighting us" and predicts that the NHS could "cease to exist" under their rule.

After reports that the NHS will use more independent clinics to assist in cutting waitlists, Sue in Cheam warned Sangita Myska listeners that the Conservatives are "on target" to "destroy" the health service within the next five years.

Sue informed: "It was reported in the Independent and the Mirror in 2016 that in 2004, Oliver Letwin told a private meeting that the NHS would cease to exist within five years of a Tory government.

"He was the Tory policy chief at the time and it was a blueprint that he wrote for the NHS. This huge majority they've had since 2019 has enabled them to do what they like.

She continued: "There's still a year to go, so they're on target to actually destroy the NHS within five years. So his prediction back then was quite correct."

"We are in an abusive relationship with this government because they are gaslighting us at every turn and doing everything possible, even to the point of putting poo in our water. Everything they touch they destroy," she fumed.

Sue went on: "If people can't see it and aren't furious and really ready to vote them out next week, I don't know what we're going to do because these people are being gaslit and they seem to be incapable of seeing through the gaslighting that's going on."

"We need the NHS to be run by people who know what they're doing, people who have a vested interest in keeping it as a pure force and not just allowing any of this privatisation," she plead.

