There are direct parallels between Illegal Migration Bill and 1930's Germany, Holocaust survivor says

12 March 2023, 15:31 | Updated: 12 March 2023, 17:06

By Abbie Reynolds

Joan Salter MBE defended Gary Lineker amid the BBC row as she says there is "evidence" to prove the government's new bill is reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

Holocaust survivor Joan Salter MBE told Sangita Myska that those condemning Gary Lineker "don't know what they're talking about". She then said she could "give them facts" to prove Mr Lineker's comments right.

"I still say that [the] German's intention in the 1930s, was not extermination it was deportation," she began to explain.

Sports broadcaster Gary Lineker was asked to 'step back' from his regular presenting on Match of the Day after the BBC claimed he had breached impartiality rules by tweeting criticism of the government's new asylum policy.

Joan Salter MBE explained how Polish Jews were treated separately from the German and Austrian Jews during Nazi Germany. Ms Slater spoke of how the Polish Jews were seen as "less cultured" and were therefore forced out of Germany.

She told Sangita that Polish Jews like herself we not accepted into Britain through the Kindertransport scheme and it was only because of a defiant French police officer that she was "smuggled out" of France and saved from the camps.

READ MORE: Gary Lineker will never back down,' son says, as Match of the Day 2 to go ahead in 'much-reduced format'

After revealing this she related it back to the newly announced Illegal Migration Bill, saying: "So I am sorry there are direct [links]... so if people think it's not true, challenge me and be willing to have a proper debate."

The UK government's new Illegal Migration Bill will see all asylum seekers travelling to the UK "illegally" deported immediately and banned from seeking asylum in the UK.

It has also been revealed that unaccompanied children will face the deportation process if their country of origin is deemed safe.

"They are willing to deport children!" she exclaimed.

READ MORE: LBC caller takes aim at Home Secretary after she refused to apologise to Holocaust survivor

Taking in what Ms Salter had said Sangita responded: "So you're saying there are direct parallels."

"Absolutely," she replied.

READ MORE: Gary Lineker needs to study the history books, Foreign Secretary says after football pundit's criticism of migrant plan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Millions of Brits visit the Canary Islands each year

Canary Islands need 'higher quality' German tourists instead of Brits, president of Lanzarote says
Statues of Wellington and Nelson may have to be destroyed under the plans

Statues of 'older white men' like Duke of Wellington and Admiral Nelson may need to be destroyed, government says
The three incidents took place in west London

Flashing cyclist exposes himself to series of women in west London as police hunt for culprit
Hunt says the collapse poses a 'serious risk' to the country's technology and life sciences sector.

Government working 'at pace' to save UK tech firms' cash supplies after collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
The attack took place in Barcelona

British teenager raped near Barcelona nightclub after being hit on head with stone, leaving victim concussed
Gary Lineker's son has said he won't back down

'Gary Lineker will never back down,' son says, as Match of the Day 2 to go ahead in 'much-reduced format'
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are not currently invited

Archie and Lilibet 'not invited' to King Charles' coronation as Harry and Meghan 'set to be given cold shoulder'
Lineker's suspension has embroiled the BBC in a days-long furore

Gary Lineker's return is 'best option', top brass admit as Rishi Sunak defends 'compassionate' small boats plan
Andrew Castle and John Barnes

John Barnes: ‘Why do we accept Ukrainians but not people from Syria and Iraq?’

A woman was stabbed outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham on Thursday night

Man held under Terrorism Act after woman stabbed outside Cheltenham leisure centre

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

2 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

2 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile