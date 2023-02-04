Sangita Myska: Is the UK on a ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?

4 February 2023, 15:53

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Rishi Sunak “isn’t so keen” on due process for migrants and asylum seeker appeals but he is keen on it when it comes to members of the government accused of “tax-dodging and bullying”, said Sangita Myska.

Sangita Myska wondered if the UK had started a “slow, relentless grind towards facism” after the Prime Minister’s proposed plan to ban Channel asylum seekers from appealing against being deported.

“Rishi Sunak, who is so keen on due process when it comes to his ministers who are accused of, for example, tax dodging or bullying, isn't so keen on the same due process being applied to asylum seekers and migrants coming to this country in small boats” she said.

This was in reference to Nadhim Zahawi’s tax row and the allegations against Dominic Raab respectively, which he denies.

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak to 'ban Channel migrants from appealing against deportation'

“There are days that I wake up and wonder if I'm actually still living in Great Britain, or whether or not I have woken up in a nation that is on the slow relentless grind towards facism, and I don’t say that lightly”, Sangita said.

She brought up the the headline in The Times on this: “Appeals ban for migrants who reach UK illegally, law to curb asylum claims and court wrangles.”

Sangita said there was “an entirely different way to write that headline...'Asylum seekers and migrants who reach the UK in small boats banned from receiving due process of law because of a government crackdown against people they’ve wrongly branded as lefty, tofu-eating wokerati lawyers!'”

READ MORE: Suella Braverman slams 'Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati' for eco-protest chaos

She said this would not stop small boat arrivals and brought up an “internal report suppressed by the home office” stating that “hardly any asylum seekers understand the so-called hostile environment that this government is creating”.

“Traffickers aren’t going to tell them either…the traffickers don’t care”, she added.

Her proposed solutions included “a fully staffed border force”, “enough trained and qualified immigration officials who can properly judge claims” and “enough legal routes which are at source nearer the countries from which people are fleeing”.

Sangita felt this would allow migrants and asylum seekers to be “processed closer to their country of origin”, adding that “distraction dog-whistle politics is doing nothing in my view for this country”.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Houses evacuated and nearby roads shut after man arrested for explosives offences in Derbyshire town
Actor Brooke Shields recounts being raped early on in her Hollywood career "by an unnamed man in the film industry" in new documentary.

Brooke Shields recounts being raped in her early 20s 'by industry insider' in new docuseries
A second balloon has been spotted

China urges 'calm' as Pentagon says second spy balloon spotted over Latin America

The pair were reported missing on January 7

Bodies of British volunteers Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw returned in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap
Nicola Bulley's sister says there's "no evidence" that the missing woman (L) fell into the river, in response to a police hypothesis revealed at a press conference earlier today.

'We have no evidence': Missing Nicola Bulley's friend joins family in questioning police theory she fell in river
PM 'plans to ban Channel migrants from appealing deportation'

Rishi Sunak to 'ban Channel migrants from appealing against deportation'

A cordon is in place in Furtherwick Road and Long Road

Murder probe launched after man dies in Canvey Island car park

Temperatures are set to drop in coming days

Cold weather alert issued across UK as temperatures set to plunge to -3C

Paul Brand Home Office

It was seen as a ‘badge of honour’ to refuse asylum applications, says Former Home Office employee
ASK THE COMMUNICATIONS OMBUDSMAN

Dean Dunham asks the Communications Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

1 month ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

1 month ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile