Sangita Myska: Is the UK on a ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Rishi Sunak “isn’t so keen” on due process for migrants and asylum seeker appeals but he is keen on it when it comes to members of the government accused of “tax-dodging and bullying”, said Sangita Myska.

Sangita Myska wondered if the UK had started a “slow, relentless grind towards facism” after the Prime Minister’s proposed plan to ban Channel asylum seekers from appealing against being deported.

“Rishi Sunak, who is so keen on due process when it comes to his ministers who are accused of, for example, tax dodging or bullying, isn't so keen on the same due process being applied to asylum seekers and migrants coming to this country in small boats” she said.

This was in reference to Nadhim Zahawi’s tax row and the allegations against Dominic Raab respectively, which he denies.

“There are days that I wake up and wonder if I'm actually still living in Great Britain, or whether or not I have woken up in a nation that is on the slow relentless grind towards facism, and I don’t say that lightly”, Sangita said.

She brought up the the headline in The Times on this: “Appeals ban for migrants who reach UK illegally, law to curb asylum claims and court wrangles.”

Sangita said there was “an entirely different way to write that headline...'Asylum seekers and migrants who reach the UK in small boats banned from receiving due process of law because of a government crackdown against people they’ve wrongly branded as lefty, tofu-eating wokerati lawyers!'”

She said this would not stop small boat arrivals and brought up an “internal report suppressed by the home office” stating that “hardly any asylum seekers understand the so-called hostile environment that this government is creating”.

“Traffickers aren’t going to tell them either…the traffickers don’t care”, she added.

Her proposed solutions included “a fully staffed border force”, “enough trained and qualified immigration officials who can properly judge claims” and “enough legal routes which are at source nearer the countries from which people are fleeing”.

Sangita felt this would allow migrants and asylum seekers to be “processed closer to their country of origin”, adding that “distraction dog-whistle politics is doing nothing in my view for this country”.