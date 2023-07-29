'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives

Sangita Myska's thoughts on Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives

By Grace Parsons

Sanigta Myska calls out the Tory parties 'egregious' reaction to Nigel Farage's banking fiasco.

Previously, Rishi Sunak has criticised Coutts for its “wrong” decision to shut down Nigel Farage's accounts as he insisted banks must back free speech.

The Prime Minister has also declined to say whether he had confidence in the NatWest Group’s chairman, as the banking giant continues to face pressure amid the row.

Sangita Myska lambasted the Conservatives: "What I thought the most egregious part of the whole silly, silly thing is the reaction by the current iteration of the Tory party.

"I would say it could be summed up like this: Nigel Farage says jump and the Prime Minister of this country, Rishi Sunak, says how high?

Sangita continued to say: "Having read the so-called Coutts dossier, that bank was not attempting to shut down Nigel Farage's free speech.

"They were making a business decision. That decision was that Nigel Farage presented to them a reputational risk, that has proved to be true."

She concluded: "In my view, this sorry saga has been spun by Nigel Farage, disproportionately covered over the last ten days by the right wing press of this country and amplified by unjustified political interference."

