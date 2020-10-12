'A £3,000 per month Covid grant for some businesses is just the energy bill'

12 October 2020, 18:06

By Sam Sholli

A leading night-time industry figure has told LBC of his concerns over Government measures to support firms required to close due to Covid restrictions.

Michael Kill, the Chief Executive Officer of the Night Time Industries Association, made the remarks after businesses in England have been told they can receive up to £3,000 per month after two weeks of closure.

The Government has also promised to support eligible businesses by paying two thirds of each employees’ salary (or 67%), up to a maximum of £2,100 a month.

Mr Kill told Shelagh Fogarty: "If you can understand, when the Chancellor announced that there was a 67% almost equivalent of a furlough commitment, that still leaves obviously quite a big difference between 67% and 80% which was the original furlough scheme."

He added: "The £3,000 grant which was announced really just understates the amount of money it costs to operate these businesses. I mean £3,000 over a month for some of these businesses is just the energy bill."

Read more: Boris Johnson confirms new three-tier lockdown system

"So I think there needs to be a more considered approach [and] some liaison with the sector in particular on some of these costs so that people can understand the impact they're going to have because a lot of these businesses are going to be pushed to the wire now."

Mr Kill was also critical of the Government's controversial 10pm curfew measure.

"As you know with the [10pm] curfew coming out and tipping everyone out on the street, it almost feels counterproductive to see what actually happens after 10pm," he said.

His criticism mirrors one made by the owner of Soho's G-A-Y nightclub Jeremy Joseph, who last week told LBC of an occasion when people had to leave a venue of his at 10pm while it was raining outside and therefore were huddling together as they all took to the same place for shelter.

Mr Joseph told LBC that the 10pm curfew was "completely unsafe" and that "it makes absolutely no sense".

Meanwhile, earlier today, during his regular monthly Call Keir slot, Labour leader Keir Starmer told LBC he doubts there is scientific evidence behind the 10pm pub curfew.

Comments

Loading...

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'I wouldn't give some of it to a farmyard animal' - Caller upset at Government over Covid food parcels

'I wouldn't give some of it to a farmyard animal' - Caller upset at Covid food parcels
'We have no other income and nobody is helping' - Musician furious at controversial 10pm curfew rule

'We have no other income and nobody is helping': Musician furious over 10pm curfew
Shelagh Fogarty clashes with Tory MP over UK handling of coronavirus

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with Tory MP over UK's handling of coronavirus
'I thought it was a hoax' - Caller told she tested positive for Covid despite not having a test

'I thought it was a hoax' - Caller told she had Covid despite not being tested
Would you challenge someone not wearing the mask properly?

'Do you intervene when you see people not doing the right thing?' Shelagh asks
Government expected to push ahead with 'three-tier' approach to local lockdowns

Government expected to push ahead with 'three-tier' approach to local lockdowns

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

A coronavirus information sign in Manchester city centre

Greater Manchester placed under Tier 2 restrictions

England will be placed into "medium", "high" and "very high" alert levels under the new restrictions, Boris Johnson has announced

Boris Johnson confirms new three-tier lockdown system

Vaughan Gething said local measures in place across parts of the country may not be enough to supress the increasing rate of virus transmissions

Wales could be placed under new national lockdown, health minister warns
National Medical Director at NHS England Stephen Powis

More patients in hospital with coronavirus now than at start of lockdown
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer told LBC that a Brexit deal is still possible

Sir Keir Starmer says Brexit deal 'can be done' as UK approaches deadline
Mr Johnson is expected to address MPs later today this afternoon

Boris Johnson announcement: What time is PM laying out next coronavirus restrictions?