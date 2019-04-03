“A No-Deal Brexit Would Kill My Business” LBC Caller Warns Tory Brexiteer MP

A small business owner told a pro-Brexit Tory MP that leaving the EU without a deal could kill off his business within a matter of months.

Andrew Rosindell, MP for Romford, took calls from LBC listeners after telling Shelagh Fogarty the UK should leave the EU with no deal on April 12th.

But, Andrew from Welling was so agitated by the MP's remarks, he phoned in and accused him of showing a "lack of responsibility"

“I run a small business,” he said. “Even though we haven’t left, the impact Brexit has had so far has been quite negative effect on revenue.”

The caller warned any changes to tariffs or extra bureaucracy would “finish off our business in six months because the profit margins are so narrow.”

“I can’t see how it will operate if it’s any worse,” he added.

Andrew Rosindell took LBC listeners' calls on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: LBC

Responding, Mr Rosindell, a member of the European Research Group (ERG) said: “I have absolute sympathy if his business is going to be affected but the pound goes up and down, it changes all the time depending what is going on.

“I can tell you [if there is] a Jeremy Corbyn government, the pound will drop right through the floor far more than we’re seeing at the moment.

“The reality is, this is a choice, do we give up our sovereignty for perhaps a little bit extra prosperity? That’s really what we are saying.

“First of all, I don’t think we are gaining that much prosperity if anything at all by being in the EU.

“Secondly, when you think of our history and our ancestors, our forebearers everything they did to give us the country we’ve got - why should we allow that to be dismantled and controlled by a European legal system?”

Unconvinced, Andrew asked the MP in the event of a no deal: “Are you happy to bear the responsibility of the costs on families in the interim?”