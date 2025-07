Adam calls it 'absurd' to blame graduates for rising migration

By LBC

'We're blaming graduates for the migration crisis?'

‘We’re suggesting uni graduates not taking fruit picking jobs encourages migrants to come into the country?’



Caller Adam tells Shelagh Fogarty blaming young people for the migration crisis is ‘absurd.’