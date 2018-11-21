Calls To Routinely Arm Police With Tasers To Stop Violent Attacks

A top police chief is calling for officers to be routinely armed with Tasers in a bid to protect frontline bobbies from violent attacks.

John Apter, chair of the Police Federation, said officers needed better access to the stun gun.

It followed a shocking video showing two officers being beaten by thugs in Merton, south west London on Saturday.

Mr Apter said the footage showed the level of violence police were facing every single day.

John Apter is calling for police officers to be routinely armed with the Taser. Picture: PA/LBC

Last year over 26,000 police officers were assaulted in England and Wales, according to official figures.

“It may sound a strange thing to say but I welcome the video which is being made public," Mr Apter told Shelagh Fogarty.

"It’s right and proper the public see the level of violence my colleagues face everyday,”

“What happened to my colleagues in London was horrific, but let's be in no doubt that these sort of incidents to varying levels will be happening across the country every day.”

He added: “The effective use of Taser has without doubt saved the lives of my colleagues and members of the public.”