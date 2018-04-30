Woman With Asperger's Removed From Cinema Says It Felt Like A Mob

30 April 2018, 15:48

Tasmin Parker was out celebrating her 25th birthday, when she was removed from the BFI cinema in London for laughing too loudly.

Tasmin, who has Asperger's, faced abuse from fellow cinema-goers and was applauded when security removed her from the film.

Her mother Lydia told Shelagh how humiliated Tasmin felt by the incident and said it felt like a mob.

"Some audience members were very rude and abusive to her, which was shocking" she said.

"She was in floods of tears and just felt humiliated.

"She just wanted to watch the rest of the film."

More follows.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller