Woman With Asperger's Removed From Cinema Says It Felt Like A Mob

Tasmin Parker was out celebrating her 25th birthday, when she was removed from the BFI cinema in London for laughing too loudly.

Tasmin, who has Asperger's, faced abuse from fellow cinema-goers and was applauded when security removed her from the film.

Her mother Lydia told Shelagh how humiliated Tasmin felt by the incident and said it felt like a mob.

"Some audience members were very rude and abusive to her, which was shocking" she said.

"She was in floods of tears and just felt humiliated.

"She just wanted to watch the rest of the film."

