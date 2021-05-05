'Bad rules can be enforced by nice people', campaigner tells Shelagh Fogarty

5 May 2021, 17:31

By Tim Dodd

A dementia campaigner has told LBC that care homes have 'lost the confidence to think for themselves' about the recent relaxation in care home guidance which isn't being followed everywhere.

The conversation comes after an exclusive LBC poll found two-thirds of people want more visitors to be allowed at care homes.

Julia Jones is Co-Founder of John's Campaign which fights for the visiting rights of family carers for patients with dementia. She told Shelagh Fogarty:

"There's too much [of a] binary approach. Either somebody who is elderly, or young, and disabled, lives at home, and their family must take the whole of the burden ... or the person has to move into residential care at which the point the family is somehow seen to be completely unnecessary."

Shelagh clarified: "Blend the two and fund it?" "Yes", Julia replied.

"One of the things we're seeing is that bad rules can be enforced by nice people. This is how bad things happen. For a sense of safety, people stick with the letter and forget the spirit", Julia said.

"I believe we've gone wrong with this because we've missed out on the things that are really important.

"Bad things happen. Covid is a bad thing. Death is a bad thing. But it's how you deal with them that matters. And when the way of dealing with them is to say that a husband of 60 or 70 years can no longer see his wife, alarm bells should ring."

READ MORE: Shelagh Fogarty speaks of opposition to current Covid care home rules 

When Shelagh asked why some care homes are saying they're not ready to implement the changes to Covid rules which see residents able to leave their home without having to isolate, Julia said:

"To be honest the Government did cave in so fast, because we were about to take them to court and we got our legal case all ready, and the change of attitude came so fast on Friday that they'd forgotten even to inform the lawyers of it.

"And they'd certainly forgotten and hadn't thought to prepare the care homes for it. The trouble is that care homes have got so used to having these screeds of guidance, they've really lost the confidence to think for themselves.

"Suddenly they were tipped into this new situation, and of course, relatives were thrilled, it was a lovely weekend - they wanted to take people out, and care homes were saying 'I need to call my head office' and it was bank holiday weekend."

Shelagh remarked that this was the "worst form" of "computer says no".

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

The Tory MP was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

Tory MP pledges to take up care home visits cause with Minister
Shelagh Fogarty speaks of opposition to current Covid care home rules

Shelagh Fogarty speaks of opposition to current Covid care home rules
Visiting dying father described as 'a favour', caller tells Shelagh Fogarty

'Visiting my dying father in a care home was described to me as a favour'
Covid crisis: Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad

Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad despite MPs' Covid variant concerns
'My grandmother has to self-isolate in a care home for two weeks for visiting the dentist'

'My grandmother has to self-isolate in a care home for two weeks for visiting the dentist'
Ex-Premier League footballer tells LBC why he's backing football's social media boycott

Ex-Premier League footballer tells LBC why he's backing football's social media boycott

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mayra Zulfiqar was found dead with two bullet wounds on her body

Murder probe launched after London woman found dead in Lahore, Pakistan
Police are appealing for anyone who may have information about who put a sock on a swan's head

Sock put over swan's head in 'mindless prank'

James Gibbons, 34, died shortly after being attacked in the street where he lived in Laindon

Devoted dad stabbed to death while going to aid of another man
A 12-year-old schoolgirl has lost a High Court battle against mandatory mask wearing (file picture)

Girl, 12, loses High Court battle against school for 'requiring' pupils to wear masks
Canada has approved the Pfizer vaccine for use in children aged between 12 and 15

Canada becomes first country to approve Pfizer jab for children aged 12-15
Peloton has announced a voluntary recall of two of its treadmills

Peloton recalls treadmills due to one child death and risk of injuries