"If Big Ben won't bong for Brexit then we'll blast chimes from huge speakers"

If Big Ben won't bong for Brexit, "the sound of Big Ben chiming will blast loudly through our excellent speakers system," said Brexit Party's Richard Tice.

Brexit Party MEP Richard Tice spoke to Shelagh live from Strasbourg, which has marked the last time British MEPs attend an EU meeting.

Richard Tice said the Brexit leaving party Brexiteers are planning to host in Parliament Square has received a "fantastic response." According to Mr Tice, the event will see a combination of speeches and live music.

"We Brexiteers felt this moment had to be celebrated... in the home of democracy which is Parliament Square," Richard Tice said, "people want this event to happen - we've had over 10,000 register already. People want to celebrate this very very significant moment and it's right to do so."

The MEP also insisted that Big Ben should bong in celebration of the UK leaving the EU on 31st January because "it is such a symbol of democracy... it is the mother of all democracy. It is such a recognisable symbol."

As Big Ben chimes on New Year's Eve as a celebration, so should it do on this day, he explained.

"Whether you think it is chiming or tolling, it is actually a moment for the country to move on and say right, we've now left, let's focus on the future," Mr Tice said.

Reportedly each Big Ben chime will cost £50,000 and Theo asked what alternatives are being looked at if the bongs are not sounded.

"If they can't do that the sound of Big Ben chiming will blast loudly through our excellent speakers system on stage on Parliament Square," said Mr Tice, "of course it won't be the same but the time will be 11 o'clock UK time."

"It will still hopefully represent that huge symbolism of our democracy working in action."