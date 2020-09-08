Bolton resident 'baffled' over casual approach to Covid in area

8 September 2020, 17:33 | Updated: 8 September 2020, 17:37

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This caller said she was "baffled" by the approach to the lockdown in Bolton amid new restrictions being placed on the area.

Sophia called LBC's Shelagh Fogarty to say she was shocked by the approach taken to the lockdown in Bolton.

It comes after new measures were announced for hospitality venues in Bolton to help halt the transmission of Covid-19 which is "moving round uncontrolled", a council leader said.

She said the rules were "quite complicated" citing differing regulations.

"What I don't understand is why are the children in school?" The caller said.

Sophia questioned if this would not cause the infection to go "further and higher".

Shelagh pointed out that with new rules around safety many premises are now considered "Covid secure".

But the LBC presenter pointed out that once people are behind closed doors then they tend to "relax."

"The gyms are all open in Bolton," the caller said which she claimed "baffles me".

"Nothing has changed," she said adding that yesterday gyms, restaurants and the like were open and people were still socialising.

The Government has ordered that restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs will be immediately restricted to takeaway only and all hospital venues will be required to close between 10pm and 5am.

When Shelagh asked the caller if she thought that "because the spike is clearly being driven by young people socialising" and the closure of venues, if it would mean people would now socialise at home.

The caller agreed she thought it would be.

A ban on mixing outside households in public outdoor settings will also be enforceable by law.

The majority of new coronavirus cases involved people aged 18 to 49.

The caller said she hoped the new laws would help with the infection rates in schools.

Watch the whole interesting call in the video at the top of the page.

Long Covid sufferer issues warning to young people ignoring coronavirus advice

Long Covid sufferer issues warning to young people ignoring coronavirus advice
Care homes: Caller's gut-wrenching story of mother's descent into depression

Care homes: Caller's gut-wrenching story of mother's descent into depression
Care home chief: 'Government left us on our own since start of pandemic'

Care home chief: 'Government left us on our own since start of pandemic'
Matt Hancock's care home policy is "not good enough," says shadow social care minister

Matt Hancock's care home policy is "not good enough," says shadow social care minister
Shelagh said 'there is no logic to carers being able to touch your mother and you not'

'She deserves better than this' distraught daughter unable to see mother
The little-known origins of fish and chips to highlight refugees’ contributions to the UK.

David Miliband: 'Refugees shouldn't just be seen as a burden'

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

It was 19 minutes after the explosion before the first paramedic got into the foyer of the Arena

Manchester Arena inquiry hears 999 call from man trying to help blast victim
The Labour leader said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister should have used the summer to get a "very effective" test-and-trace system running

Keir Starmer tells Boris Johnson to 'take responsibility' amid rise in Covid cases
Greenmount Beach

Shark kills surfer near Gold Coast, Australia

Maria Kolesnikova is said to have resisted attempts to force her out of Belarus

Belarus opposition activist resists attempt to force her from country at Ukrainian border
Harry Harvey was reunited with his family

Missing hiker, 80, found alive after turning up at police press conference about him
The emergency services are responding to a crash on Openview in Earlsfield

Car collides with children and parents outside school in south-west London