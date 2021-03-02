'Boris Johnson wants to generate post-Covid feel-good factor with 2030 World Cup'

2 March 2021, 15:29

Boris Johnson is backing a prospective joint bid from the UK and Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup
Boris Johnson is backing a prospective joint bid from the UK and Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup. Picture: PA

By Sam Sholli

Boris Johnson is backing a prospective joint bid from the UK and Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup as he aims to create a post-Covid "feel-good factor", LBC has been told.

A joint statement from the football associations concerned on Monday evening said: "The football associations and Government partners of the UK and Ireland are delighted that the UK Government has committed to support a prospective five-association bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

"We will continue to undertake feasibility work to assess the viability of a bid before FIFA formally open the process in 2022."

Speaking of the reasoning behind a potential World Cup bid Kieran Maguire, author of the Price of Football, told LBC: "I think it's trying to generate a feel-good factor to encourage people to look beyond Covid, with a view to showing that the UK can host huge events.

"We saw this successfully in 2012 with the Olympics. It's all part of Boris Johnson's sort of positive mentality. He's by nature a hopeful person.

"And therefore what is a relatively small investment in Government terms could turn out to be something which is successful in terms of driving tourism and infrastructure benefits."

Speaking of the potential financial cost of such a bid, he added: "I think we have to be very cautious. The benefit we have in the UK is that the stadiums are already there [and] the infrastructure is already there.

"So the additional costs to the public purse [and] to the football industry itself would be relatively small."

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Shamima Begum should be brought back to the UK and have her human rights respected, Tory MP Andrew Mitchell has told LBC.

The UK should 'take responsibility' for Shamima Begum, argues Tory MP
Prisoners not receiving priority status in the Covid vaccination programme is both "depressing and confusing", LBC has been told.

'Prisoners not having Covid vaccine priority is depressing and confusing'
Taxpayers shouldn't bail out leaseholders living with dangerous cladding, says campaigner

Taxpayers shouldn't bail out leaseholders living with dangerous cladding, says campaigner
Labour has called on the Health Secretary to apologise

'Clearly there was a PPE shortage, Hancock should apologise,' Labour MP says
'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'

'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'
Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'

Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

A general view of Pontin's signage at Brean, Somerset

Pontins used 'undesirable guests' list to exclude Gypsies and Travellers, whistleblower reveals
Ofgem said suppliers including the Big Six firms such as British Gas, npower and EDF overcharged customers £7.2 million over seven years

One million energy customers to get refunds after firms broke switching rules
One of the cancelled Dr Seuss books

Dr Seuss books cancelled because of 'racist and insensitive imagery'
The Edward Colston statue at the feet of protesters

Trial date set for four accused of damaging Edward Colston statue
Health Secretary Matt Hancock updates MPs in the House of Commons

Search for missing Brazil Covid variant case narrowed down to 379 households in south east
A pair have been fined for not quarantining in a hotel upon their return from Dubai

'Selfish' pair fined £10,000 each for avoiding hotel quarantine after Dubai trip