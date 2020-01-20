Shelagh Fogarty brands caller "hard-hearted and wrong" over Meghan and Harry

Shelagh Fogarty called out the caller for being the "embodiment of what I think is wrong with our relationship with the Royal family."

The caller, Rachel, was critical of Meghan Markle.

She expressed her dismay that Meghan Markle was in Canada shortly after the announcement that the Sussexes would be stepping back from their roles.

She said: "If you love your husband and want to support him, why wouldn't you be there when he's doing the biggest thing in his life he had to do and she was back in Canada."

She later said that Prince William told Prince Harry that he rushed into his marriage with Meghan Markle.

Shelagh Fogarty said: "How would you feel if I came on the radio and just, you know, every other week just told a whopping great lie about our your relationship with your husband or your sister or your mother or your father?

"How would you feel about that?"

Rachel replied: "I'd able to just laugh it off, if it sounds ridiculous. Yeah. You know, like Diana, when she said 'my head is supposed to be down a toilet bucket, at the moment'. I hope I'd be able to just laugh about it."

Shelagh pushed her further on this and said she didn't have "all those privileges that come with it".

Shelagh Fogarty brands caller "hard-hearted and wrong" over Meghan and Harry. Picture: PA

Shelagh then said: "I'm so glad you've called because you are the embodiment of what I think is wrong with our relationship with the Royal family and I'll tell you why.

"You are right about the privilege, you are right about the schools, you are right about the world stage that they have.

"But I think you are hard-hearted and wrong in your relationship to people who are actual human beings with feelings and ambitions and hopes and dreams of their own."

She continued: "If somebody in that family says, 'do you know what this full time role thing isn't for me?' They haven't let me down. They haven't let you down. They've just made a decision about their human life that is theirs, not yours, not mine. It's theirs."