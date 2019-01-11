Alastair Campbell Claims Brits Now Favour A New Brexit Referendum

Another vote on Brexit is now the most popular choice amongst Brits, leading People’s Vote campaigner Alastair Campbell says.

Tony Blair’s former spin doctor argued “we’ve persuaded a lot of people” as he joined Shelagh Fogarty on Friday.

He spoke as Jeremy Hunt warned MPs that voting down Theresa May’s deal next week would risk no Brexit at all.

The Foreign Secretary said politicians can no longer assume there will be a better version of exiting the EU if the agreement is rejected.

Mr Campbell has played a leading role in pushing for a second Brexit referendum.

A People's Vote is now most popular option amongst Brits, Alastair Campbell says. Picture: PA/LBC

Referring to recent polls, he told Shelagh: “Of all the possible outcomes at the moment [a People’s Vote] is actually the most popular.

“There is nothing that commands a majority in Parliament, that is one of the problems that we’ve got.

“But I think if her deal goes down, which it is going to do… I think it is entirely possible it will go back to the people.

“We have certainly persuaded a lot of people, not everybody, but we’ve persuaded a lot of people that is an entirely legitimate thing to have a referendum for people to say ‘yes or no that is what we voted for’.”