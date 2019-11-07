Brexit Party MEP's brutal response to John Bercow's claim Brexit is huge mistake

John Bercow has described Brexit as the biggest mistake in foreign policy history. This is the brutal response of a Brexit Party MEP.

Leave voters have regularly claimed the former Speaker has been doing everything he can to frustrate the path of Brexit through parliament.

And now unencumbered by the requirement to be independent, he has started to speak his mind.

Mr Bercow said: "If you ask me honestly do I think Brexit is good for our global standing, the honest answer is no, I don't. I think Brexit is the biggest foreign policy mistake in the post-war period."

Shelagh Fogarty asked Martin Daubney for his response and the Brexit Party MEP didn't hold back.

He said: "John Bercow is the biggest mistake in the history of the Speaker's chair.

"Now we are seeing the true, unbridled contempt he has for Brexiteers, for the majority of the electorate in the 2016 referendum.

Martin Daubney was not happy with John Bercow's comments. Picture: PA

"His position was meant to be neutral. That was the entire point of the Speaker's chair. He wasn't.

"And now he's free from even the gossamer-thin veneer of neutrality, we are seeing him for who he was."

Watch the interview at the top of the page.