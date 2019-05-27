Brexit Party Voter Tells LBC She Could Be Persuaded To Vote Remain In Second Referendum

This caller normally votes Tory but she voted Brexit party in the EU elections, and she wants a second referendum.

Anne calling from Lincolnshire rang LBC to say that she voted for Nigel Farage's Brexit Party, but that she normally votes for the Conservative Party.

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty the caller said that she wants a second referendum.

She said the only way forward she could see would be for "politicians to start telling us the pros and the cons of leaving."

"Why don't they have proper debates?" The caller asked.

Anne called to tell LBC she could be persuaded to change her mind on Brexit. Picture: LBC

When Shelagh asked Anne if she would be happy to see a second referendum the caller said: "Only if we are given the proper facts beforehand."

She also said: "No-deal must be on the ballot."

The caller told LBC that she could be swayed to vote for remain if politicians "take the time to come off their hobby horses," and give the electorate "real facts."

Summing up Shelagh said it was interesting that Anne voted for the Brexit Party in the EU elections, but could be persuaded to vote remain if there was a second referendum.

"There's lots of Anne's out there, I think" Shelagh said.

Watch the whole exchange at the top of the page.