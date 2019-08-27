Shelagh Fogarty Uses Brexit Voter's Argument Against Opposition MPs On Boris Johnson's No-Deal Plan

Shelagh Fogarty tells a Brexit voter how it isn't opposition leaders who are dictatorial, but instead Boris Johnson for wanting to shut down Parliament for a no-deal Brexit.

Jane told Shelagh Fogarty that MPs meeting to form a plan to stop no-deal Brexit were "traitorous".

But when she described the European Union as "dictatorial", Shelagh pointed back at the Prime Minister's plan to prorogue Parliament.

"If the EU insisted on shutting down parliament for three weeks so a particular deal could get through, you'd say that is an example of a dictatorial nature," Shelagh said.

"Boris Johnson is hoping he can do that, and that's dictatorial," she added.

But Jane insisted the meeting of opposition MPs was an attempt to "dictate" over the country.

Shelagh Fogarty in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

But her in response, Shelagh told her caller how it wasn't the opposition MPs who were dictating, but actually the plan of the Prime Minister who wants to 'knock down democracy' "for his own convenience".

"They're meeting discussing their options, which they intend to bring to our sovereign parliament, where you and I put them, and they intend to have democratic votes," Shelagh said.

"And if the things they debate are passed, then in a democratic way they stand as law. If they don't, they won't stand as law.

"That's not dictatorial, welcome to the parliamentary democracy we live in.

"Boris Johnson wants to knock it down for his own convenience for three weeks."

Watch above.