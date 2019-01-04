Brexiteer Complains Because He “Can’t Buy British Yogurt In Supermarkets”

A Brexiteer phoned Shelagh Fogarty with a complaint that he could no longer “buy British yogurt” in supermarkets.

Michael claimed the vast majority of dairy-based brands available were either French or German.

He phoned after a new poll showed a majority of Conservative Party members would choose no deal over Theresa May’s deal.

This comes despite warnings from Environment Secretary Michael Gove of the disruption it would have on British farming.

Michael, however, dismissed concerns, insisting “the farmers will survive this and be in a much better position”.

The Brexit caller who claimed "you can't buy British yogurt in supermarkets". Picture: LBC/PA

“If I go to the supermarket today, I cannot buy British yogurt,” he claimed.

“Everything is dominated by two companies; Danone and Müller. One’s French, one is German.”

“We’ve already got the French and Germans here within - ok?”

A puzzled Shelagh simply replied: “Yogurt?”

“No all dairy products,” the caller retorted as he appeared to retreat from his original statement.

“Shelagh, please! This is the Remain’ing way, isn’t it?

“I didn’t say a yogurt, I said all milk products - it covers a lot of things, not just yogurt.”

Shelagh hit back: “Please calm down, I am just reiterating what you said to me."

“You said it’s all you could find, which isn’t true, I could tell you the yogurts I get and it’s neither of those.”

Michael replied: “Well I shop in Tesco and Sainsbury’s.”

As the call rumbled on over the quality of food imports from the EU - which Michael branded "tasteless", Shelagh introduced her next caller - George a dairy farmer.

He argued that the industry was at risk if there was a no-deal Brexit.

“If we had to drop onto WTO rules we will have to trade with the rest of the world,” he said.

“The big risk of that is, imports from countries who don’t have as high standards as all the EU countries have.”

But, Michael appeared to dismiss the farmer's concerns by the end of the call.

He told George: “I think your crossed-wires between engineering, agriculture and the way trade deals work, I think you should stick to farming, you’re a very good farmer, so stick to farming.”