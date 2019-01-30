Brussels To Blame For Brexit Referendum, German MEP Says

30 January 2019, 16:05 | Updated: 30 January 2019, 16:15

A German MEP blamed Brussels for causing the Brexit referendum as he warned both Britain and the EU will be poorer as a result.

Independent Hans-Olaf Henkel called on the bloc to offer the UK a new deal on EU membership so it can remain.

He said the proposal should include giving Britain greater control over things like immigration.

Hans-Olaf Henkel spoke to Shelagh Fogarty on Wednesday
Hans-Olaf Henkel spoke to Shelagh Fogarty on Wednesday. Picture: LBC/PA

“Britain joined a football club and Brussels then decided to play hockey,” the German politician told Shelagh Fogarty.

“It was Brussels which violated principles like decentralisation, self-responsibility and that created the real reason for the Brexit referendum.

“It is not only Britain that will suffer from Brexit, the European Union [will] as well.

“I have been in charge of German industry and I know what it means for German industry to potentially lose the largest customer.

“Britain is the largest customer of the European Union, so I think this chaos we are confronted with needs real politicians to change the strategy entirely.”

He added: “The EU should give Britain a proposal, a proposal which makes it easier for Britain to stay in the European Union, give them more autonomy over immigration - something which they refused to give David Cameron at that time.”

Watch the interview above.

