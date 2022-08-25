Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says trade body

25 August 2022, 15:57 | Updated: 25 August 2022, 15:59

By Tim Dodd

The Global Shippers Forum Secretary General has told LBC smaller businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if the strike at the UK's largest container port continues until Christmas.

It comes amid the warning there could be "serious disruption" to Christmas shopping as 2,000 workers begin an eight-day strike at UK’s largest container port in Felixstowe.

Unite union workers at the port, which handles almost half of the UK's container shipping, began a strike on Sunday morning after rejecting a pay offer.

Shelagh Fogarty asked Secretary General James Hookham: "If this goes on as long as the union is suggesting, do you think it could bring down some businesses?"

"I can answer that based on what we experienced last year Shelagh," Mr Hookham said.

"Last year was a pretty traumatic time, not because of strikes, but simply because of massive congestion in the global shipping industry.

"It's because we had this massive spike in demand, everyone was locked down at home and ordering stuff online, and quite against the odds of what we thought would happen."

Mr Hookham explained the effect of this on small businesses.

"A lot of importers and wholesalers, who had arranged for these goods to be brought in and were under contract to get the goods to particular retailer by a particular date, were A - not going to get paid until they did so, and secondly faced penalty charges if they didn't do what they were contracted to do by the required date," he said.

"So that's the sort of cash flow pressures that smaller businesses come under when there is this kind of disruption."

Earlier this week, Mr Hookham warned on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: “There’s stuff [goods] on the way, it’s expecting to be here over the next five to six weeks, so if this is a prolonged stoppage there could be some serious disruption to expected delivery times.

“A lot of importers are expecting to start receiving the goods they sell not just at Christmas, but Halloween and half term, and that’s a big peak - as of course is now, Black Friday.

“We can’t have a long strike here – this would really seriously mess up Christmas for everyone.”

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

'Disgusted' caller blasts 'idiotic' Govt for inaction over 'obscene' energy price hike

'Disgusted' caller blasts 'idiotic' Govt for inaction over 'obscene' energy price hike

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'Officers have largely given up policing public spaces', says ex-constable, as crime rates soar

'Officers have largely given up policing public spaces', says ex-constable

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

'Tories are obsessed with which toilet people use - constituents aren't'

'Tories are obsessed with which toilet people use - constituents aren't'

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher' says Matthew Parris

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher', ex-Tory MP says

Airport recruiter explains how Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos

Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos, explains aviation expert

Tory MP: 'We'll support Johnson if Labour puts forward no confidence vote'

Tory MP: 'We'll support Johnson if Labour puts forward no confidence vote'

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'

'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'

'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major hits out at Afghanistan crisis

'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major gives take on Afghanistan crisis

Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy

Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy

'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'

'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'

Shelagh Fogarty challenged the climate change activist

'That's not true, is it?': Shelagh Fogarty challenges Extinction Rebellion police liaison

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three French politicians have lashed out at the UK for allowing sewage to flow into the channel.

French politicians from Macron's party blast UK for dumping sewage in the channel

Police investigating the 'mistaken identity' shooting of Ashley Dale in Liverpool have arrested two people

Two arrested following fatal shooting of council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

People on standard variable rate mortgages pay an average of £516 per month, and bills could reach £569 per month next year

Cost of living: Energy bills set to cost more than some mortgages, experts predict

A 12-year-old girl has died after she was injured in a hit-and-run involving a Bentley Continental in north London at the weekend

Girl, 12, killed in hit-and-run by Bentley Continental in north London

Mother of one Yagmur Ozden, 33, died in the A40 horror crash

Pictured: 'Kind and devoted' mum, 33, killed in horror A40 crash which left Range Rover mangled on Tube track
Police have vowed to catch the man who killed Olivia

Message to the gunman: Police tell Olivia Pratt-Korbel's masked killer 'we won't rest until we catch you'