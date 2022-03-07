Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

By Seán Hickey

This caller launched a scathing attack on UK border forces in Calais who he claims have 'zero compassion' for Ukrainian refugees.

Kayne Steinborn-Busse is the owner of Bracknell FC and he phoned in to LBC from Calais. He explained to Shelagh Fogarty that he was joined by a 17-year-old Ukrainian boy who his club were bringing on in September, and the boys uncle who lived in the UK.

His call came as Priti Patel comes under fire at home and abroad for the UK's slow response to the refugee crisis. It was revealed on Monday just 50 Ukrainians have been granted visas to enter the country.

"I don't know what our government are saying at the dispatch box but our experience does not correlate with that", Mr Steinborn-Busse said.

The boy evacuated Ukraine to Kraków with his mother, who then put him on a plane to Paris where he met with his uncle and Mr Steinborn-Busse.

He explained that they were now being detained by French police, after a run-in with UK border patrol who weren't accepting the boy's eligibility to come to the UK.

"The arrogance of the English border control is disgusting. There's no compassion. Zero compassion. They don't want to listen to reason, they want to argue."

"My next call will be with my MP", he said, to which Shelagh thanked him for thinking to share the situation with LBC first.

Hitting out at the UK's slow response, Mr Steinborn-Busse told LBC "there's no common sense being applied" by the government.

"I can see on either side of me three Ukrainian families all being met with the same...it's not just the computer says no, it's the attitude."