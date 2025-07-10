Call the Cabinet: Shelagh Fogarty is joined by Wes Streeting to take your calls

10 July 2025, 15:09

Watch Again: Shelagh Fogarty is joined by Health Secretary Wes Streeting to take your calls | 10/07/25

LBC

By LBC

Listen back to your calls with the Health Secretary

Wes Streeting spoke about what Labour has achieved for the NHS after one year in power, adding that there was 'no precedent in the history of British trade unions' for resident doctors going on strike - after having received a 28.9% pay rise from this government.

