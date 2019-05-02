Gavin Williamson "Must Be Allowed To Prove His Innocence" Caller Says

After the sacking of Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson over leaks from the National Security Council one caller says he must be allowed the chance to prove his innocence.

Norman was fuming over the sacking and called in to tell Shelagh Fogarty that there should be a police inquiry.

"There must be a police inquiry into this because the man's life and reputation have been trashed, really," Norman said

"Either he's guilty or he's Innocent, and he has to be able to prove his innocence."

Shelagh agreed with Norman, saying the Prime Minister should produce the proof. Picture: LBC

Norman wants the Prime Minister to provide any proof she might have, which was alluded to in her letter to the former Defence Secretary. "She must produce the proof, she's trashed his life"

But Norman shot back saying he thinks Theresa May "won't do anything unless she's forced to."

"I wouldn't trust Theresa May or the politicians to inquire into it," Norman said before adding, "we're talking about the Official Secrets Act which must involve the police."

The call ended with Norman saying the sacked Defence Secretary must have a chance to prove his innocence.