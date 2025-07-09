Caller Ayo’s impassioned defence of trial by jury

9 July 2025, 15:14

Caller Ayo’s impassioned defence of trial by jury

LBC

By LBC

“If you take the jury out of the conversation, you’re taking society’s voice out of the conversation.”

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Caller Ayo brands the suggestion to reduce the number of jury trials 'ridiculous'. It comes after Sir Brian Leveson's recommendation to resolve more cases outside of court to 'reduce the risk of total system collapse'.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

LBC caller's blistering message to millionaires leaving the country to avoid tax

Caller Sabrina's blistering message to millionaires leaving the country to avoid tax

Kemi Badenoch owes Rachel Reeves a 'public apology', says LBC caller

Kemi Badenoch owes Rachel Reeves a 'public apology', says LBC caller

Caller Comp

LBC Callers react to Glastonbury IDF controversy

'Let us have a referendum on the death penalty,' demands LBC caller

'Let us have a referendum on the death penalty,' demands LBC caller

Natasha calls Shelagh Fogarty

Natasha ‘won’t vote Labour again’ over tax on private school fees

LBC callers react to Donald Trump’s sweary outburst

LBC callers react to Donald Trump’s sweary outburst

Caller Sarah says Trump’s F-word rant shows his ‘thuggish’ side

Caller Sarah says Trump’s F-word rant shows his ‘thuggish’ side

LBC caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of 'whitewashing' grooming gang statistics

LBC caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of 'whitewashing' grooming gang statistics

'It makes me angry, it's a bit rich from him'

Jay accuses Robert Jenrick of using youngsters' poverty to chase clicks from the far-right

'How do you get Hamas out? We didn't get the IRA out...'

LBC caller from Northern Ireland warns trauma will perpetuate conflict in Middle East

LBC Caller: 'At least we know where we stand with Reform'

LBC Caller: 'At least we know where we stand with Reform'

LBC callers react to the local election results

LBC callers react to the local election results

Caller Heidi

Caller Heidi can't understand why the Ukraine minerals deal has taken the US so long

LBC caller reveals she was ignored by police when she reported elder abuse of her parents

LBC caller reveals she was ignored by police when she reported elder abuse of her parents

'Unreasonable' of IOPC to hold gross misconduct hearing into Chris Kaba's killer

LBC caller: 'Unreasonable' of IOPC to hold gross misconduct hearing into Chris Kaba's killer

Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle takes part in the Call the Cabinet phone-in on LBC hosted by Shelagh Fogarty.

Online safety laws not up for negotiation in deal to exempt Britain from Donald Trump's tariff plan, Tech Secretary tells LBC

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

SF

'Total nurse walkout': Nurse of 40 years says only a walkout will force govt response

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses UK govt of 'allowing' violence toward women

Labour peer says Public Order Bill resembles anti-terror laws

Labour Peer says the 'anti-protest' Public Order Bill 'resembles anti-terror laws'

Shelagh

'Touched up regularly and made to bark like a dog': Ex-Met Constable details abuse from fellow officers
Caller slams privately-educated Tory government

'I would want a refund': Caller slams 13 years of rule by privately-educated Tories

Diane Abbott on toxic Westminster culture

Diane Abbott: Something must be done about toxic Westminster culture pushing women out of politics

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Musician and producer Jordan Rakei recorded more than 50 airport sounds for the soundtrack

Grammy award nominee teams up with Heathrow to turn sound of aircraft engines and footsteps into soundtrack
A 12-year-old boy died in a fire at a flat in Lewisham

Boy, 12, dies in fire at flat in south-east London as witnesses tell of home catching fire 'like a tinderbox'
Residents look at floral tributes for the victims of a deadly knife attack in Southport, northwest England, on July 31, 2024

‘Our girls deserve an apology’: Devastated parents of Southport survivors tell inquiry how they are still suffering
A scene from 12 Angry Men, the classic legal drama - where a jury decides to acquit a defendant after a long discussion

How could trials work without juries?

X

Resident doctors announce five days of strike action amid ongoing dispute over pay

Writer Raynor Winn during the CineMerit Award for Gillian Anderson and the premiere of the movie "The Salt Path" during the 2025 Munich Film Festival

Salt Path author 'risking legal action' as publisher issues statement over claims story was 'based on lies'