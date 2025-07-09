Caller Ayo’s impassioned defence of trial by jury

Caller Ayo’s impassioned defence of trial by jury

By LBC

“If you take the jury out of the conversation, you’re taking society’s voice out of the conversation.”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Caller Ayo brands the suggestion to reduce the number of jury trials 'ridiculous'. It comes after Sir Brian Leveson's recommendation to resolve more cases outside of court to 'reduce the risk of total system collapse'.