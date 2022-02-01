Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

By Seán Hickey

This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that her son became a 'dogmatic' misogynist and poked fun at suicide victims – after he joined the police force.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Independent Office for Police Conduct reported a shocking culture of racism and misogyny within the Metropolitan police following a series of investigations into conduct within the force.

Read more: Rape threats and Auschwitz jokes shame of Met cops revealed by watchdog

"Anne" phoned in to tells LBC that the institutional issues within police forces nationwide, as she shared the story of her son's deterioration after joining a force outside London.

She told Shelagh Fogarty that he had began displaying deeply misogynistic behaviours after joining the police, addressing women in offensive terms and bragging about the fact "he had sectioned women."

Read more: 'Humiliated' lecturer tells LBC Met Police are 'pathetic' for 'degrading' strip-search

"He would call women every name under the sun."

She said his change in attitude "worked its way into other sorts of things", telling Shelagh that her son "made three separate jokes about people who had taken their own lives" in her presence.

Read more: Free to burgle: Fury as police solve only one in 20 cases

Read more: Met Police given more than 300 photos in Partygate investigation

Read more: Retired Met Police officer charged with rape after incident in 2004

"He sounds like he's been radicalised somewhere" Shelagh said, pushing "Anna" to find the root of her son's personality shift.

"This happened after he joined the police" she insisted, telling Shelagh that she is "not talking to him" and "won't talk to him again" due to his attitude towards others.

"That's an extraordinary thing to hear a mother say." "I'm not prepared to listen to this sort of thing", the caller replied, saying "he has become so dogmatic" since joining the force.

She went on to tell listeners that she hasn't reported him because she doesn't trust "the culture of the police" to address the issues effectively.

"These aren't the words of a deluded mother...he was an ordinary person", she insisted, declaring "my son is working within a system thats....a rotten system."