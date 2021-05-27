'Blaming politicians won't help': Caller who lost loved one opens up to Shelagh

27 May 2021, 16:12

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This caller, whose husband died from Covid, tells LBC she finds it 'difficult to point the finger' at the Government for its pandemic response even though it has made 'many mistakes'.

Amid a national conversation into the government response to the coronavirus pandemic, LBC's Shelagh Fogarty asked for the views of her listeners.

Sonia called in and told LBC she had lost her husband in the early days of the Covid pandemic.

She told Shelagh that while there were "so many mistakes made," but she was not sure if the clock was turned back that those mistakes would have been learning points.

The conversations comes as the government said 127,739 people have now died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Shelagh pointed out to the caller that the "primary job" of the government is to "protect the lives of the people it serves."

And, amazingly, even though Sonia lost her husband to coronavirus and branded it "tragic," she told LBC she still found it hard to appoint blame.

She went on to tell LBC that blaming politicians really would not help as her husband would still be gone.

"Nothing will give me closure, my husband is gone."

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Covid: Emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller demands 'justice and the truth'

Covid: Emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller demands 'justice and the truth'
The exchange happened following evidence from Dominic Cummings to MPs

'My dad should still be alive': Grieving daughter reacts to Cummings' evidence
Shelagh Fogarty's take on if Princess Diana BBC interview should be aired again

Shelagh Fogarty's take on if Princess Diana's BBC interview should be aired again
Shelagh Fogarty hears harrowing story of man whose wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's

Shelagh Fogarty hears harrowing story of man whose wife has Alzheimer's
'Too many don't know how to police': Ex-officer condemns colleague who shouted 'Free Palestine'

'Too many don't know how to police': Ex-officer condemns colleague who shouted 'Free Palestine'
'Why are we letting planes in?': Furious caller's outburst as Indian variant rises in UK

'Why are we letting planes in?': Furious caller's outburst as Indian variant rises in UK

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matt Hancock spoke at the Downing Street press conference, the day after Dominic Cummings explosive allegations

Covid-19: Matt Hancock insists Govt 'worked as hard as we could' to protect care homes
Matt Hancock will lead a Covid-19 news briefing later

Watch Live: Matt Hancock to respond to Cummings' claims at Covid-19 news conference
Boris Johnson pictured leaving No10 earlier today

PM: 'We might have to wait' before final decision on June 21 lockdown easing
The hot weather is expected to arrived on Saturday and last up to 10 days

UK weather: Brits set for bank holiday weekend heatwave

Boris Johnson made the remarks during a visit to Colchester Hospital in Essex

Boris Johnson: "We did everything we could to protect the NHS and care homes"
Police said no remains were found in the excavation work

Fred West: No remains found in cellar search for Mary Bastholm