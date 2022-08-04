'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

4 August 2022, 17:03

By Tim Dodd

This caller, who has miscarried twice, tells LBC she's been treated in a "hurtful" way by both family and medics following the trauma.

It comes after Chrissy Teigen said she is "feeling hopeful and amazing" as she revealed she is pregnant almost two years after suffering a miscarriage.

The TV presenter said suffering a pregnancy loss in September 2020 was "the greatest pain I could ever imagine".

Caller Issy told Shelagh Fogarty: "I didn't know what questions to ask, none of my friends were going through this, no one in the older generation ever talked about it.

"Bleeding got heavier and heavier, I was in excruciating pain, and I was just told... 'it's not really a baby'."

Read more: Cost of living crisis: Britain warned 15% inflation 'plausible' scenario next year

Despite being unable to walk far without experiencing heavy bleeding, Issy's miscarriage was "minimised" by everyone around her.

"My brother thought it was funny to tell me I was 'ovary-acting' and then explain his joke to me. And my husband sat there while I sat in a bath that was literally turning red within minutes of me [being] sat in it, because it was so heavy," she said.

"It was always 'Izzy's had a miscarriage', it wasn't 'we're losing a baby'. And 'you're too young, you're not ready, oh you're too thin, it's not really a baby, you can just have another one'."

At her scan to check that the baby had been removed, Issy said the person doing it said "congratulations" to her for completing the procedure.

Read more: Petrol companies ‘keeping prices high despite falling wholesale costs’, warns RAC

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'Disgusted' caller blasts 'idiotic' Govt for inaction over 'obscene' energy price hike

'Disgusted' caller blasts 'idiotic' Govt for inaction over 'obscene' energy price hike

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'Officers have largely given up policing public spaces', says ex-constable, as crime rates soar

'Officers have largely given up policing public spaces', says ex-constable

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

'Tories are obsessed with which toilet people use - constituents aren't'

'Tories are obsessed with which toilet people use - constituents aren't'

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher' says Matthew Parris

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher', ex-Tory MP says

Airport recruiter explains how Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos

Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos, explains aviation expert

Tory MP: 'We'll support Johnson if Labour puts forward no confidence vote'

Tory MP: 'We'll support Johnson if Labour puts forward no confidence vote'

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster

Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'

Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'

LBC's Shelagh Fogarty opens up about stalking ordeal in new podcast

'What needs to change?': LBC's Shelagh Fogarty opens up about stalking ordeal in new podcast

'Good officers get excommunicated': Dawn Butler on 'broken' Met Police

'Good officers get excommunicated for raising issues': Dawn Butler on 'broken' Met Police

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica

'I don't buy into the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-Levels'

'I don't buy the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-levels'

Lisa Nandy: We owe a duty to people who helped UK media outlets report from Afghanistan

Lisa Nandy: We owe a duty to people who helped UK media report from Afghanistan

'It's a no brainer': Mother wants her 12-year-old to have Covid jab

'It's a no brainer': Mother wants her 12-year-old to have Covid jab

Caller 'annoyed' by Govt pushing for 'old normal' office working

Caller 'annoyed' by Rishi Sunak 'pushing for old normal working'

Miscarriages stigmatised by 12-week pregnancy secrecy, says charity chief

Miscarriages stigmatised by 12-week pregnancy secrecy, says charity chief

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in Russian jail over drug charges

US basketballer Brittney Griner jailed for nine years in Russia over drug charges

Archie Battersbee’s mum warns parents against 'online challenges'

Archie Battersbee’s mum begs parents to use her son as a warning against 'online challenges'
Donald Burgess, 93, died after being tasered by police in a care home.

One-legged dementia-sufferer died in care home after police hit him with baton and stunned him with Taser
Jamie Crosbie (left) stabbed Dean Allsop 17 times

'Murder is not always bad': Astonishing moment police confront man who stabbed neighbour 17 times
A baby has been seen drinking clear liquid from a vodka glass

Man and woman arrrested for child cruelty as video emerges of 'baby getting a vodka shot'

Lilia Valutyte died from a stab wound to the chest

Lilia Valutyte, 9, died from a stab wound to the chest, inquest hears