'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

By Tim Dodd

This caller, who has miscarried twice, tells LBC she's been treated in a "hurtful" way by both family and medics following the trauma.

It comes after Chrissy Teigen said she is "feeling hopeful and amazing" as she revealed she is pregnant almost two years after suffering a miscarriage.

The TV presenter said suffering a pregnancy loss in September 2020 was "the greatest pain I could ever imagine".

Caller Issy told Shelagh Fogarty: "I didn't know what questions to ask, none of my friends were going through this, no one in the older generation ever talked about it.

"Bleeding got heavier and heavier, I was in excruciating pain, and I was just told... 'it's not really a baby'."

Despite being unable to walk far without experiencing heavy bleeding, Issy's miscarriage was "minimised" by everyone around her.

"My brother thought it was funny to tell me I was 'ovary-acting' and then explain his joke to me. And my husband sat there while I sat in a bath that was literally turning red within minutes of me [being] sat in it, because it was so heavy," she said.

"It was always 'Izzy's had a miscarriage', it wasn't 'we're losing a baby'. And 'you're too young, you're not ready, oh you're too thin, it's not really a baby, you can just have another one'."

At her scan to check that the baby had been removed, Issy said the person doing it said "congratulations" to her for completing the procedure.

