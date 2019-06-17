Labour Member Quits Party On LBC After Brexit Row With Fellow Member

17 June 2019, 15:49 | Updated: 17 June 2019, 15:57

A row over Labour's Brexit policy between two party members took an unexpected turn when one caller ordered the other to end their party membership.

Labour Party member Amanda told Shelagh Fogarty she wouldn't vote for her party in a general election if they didn't fully back a second referendum with a campaign to Remain.

But Steve, also a member of the party, thought it was wrong for members to vote for different parties.

Amanda told the caller: "I'm a centimetre away from resigning and so are all my friends," she said. "We just thought we'd hang out because of Tom, hang on and hang on..."

To which Steve replied: "Well I suggest you just resign."

Shelagh Fogarty
Shelagh Fogarty. Picture: LBC

But the row continued, with the pair making firing quips over whether protest votes were acceptable.

Steve asked: "Why would you be a member of a party you're not going to vote for?"

Amanda replied: "You're going to be a long time with no power with that attitude."

But Steve hit back, saying: "We'll be a long time with no power if Labour Party members don't vote for the Labour Party."

The row came as deputy Labour leader Tom Watson said the party should fight to remain in the European Union "even though we might lose some votes".

Watch the row in full in the video above.

