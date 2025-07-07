Caller Sabrina's blistering message to millionaires leaving the country to avoid tax

7 July 2025, 17:24

LBC caller's blistering message to millionaires leaving the country to avoid tax

James Perkins

By James Perkins

"I want to say to the British people: Do not fall for this!"

Sir Keir Starmer has long been warned that his tax plans will lead to an 'exodus' of millionaires from the country.

One report even warns that 17,000 will leave Britain this year. And this could spell bad news for the government, given that the top 1% of earners contribute 30% of all income tax.

But one person who isn't worried is Sabrina in Ealing.

In a breathless series of monologues, she passionately puts forward the case for paying tax in order to build up your community.

A millionaire herself, Sabrina insists that she's 'proud' to pay an 'outrageous amount of tax' each year, suggesting those that are choosing to leave are 'greedy'.

If millionaires in the construction industry leave, she argues, young Brits will step up to take their place. Do you agree?

