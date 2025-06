Caller Sarah says Trump’s F-word rant shows his ‘thuggish’ side

Caller Sarah says Trump’s F-word rant shows his ‘thuggish’ side

By LBC

"For the first time, he just is Donald Trump."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Caller Sarah believes Donald Trump's 'thuggish side' could bring Israel and Iran back to a ceasefire. It comes after the US president swore on live TV.