'When someone holds your career in their hands, what do you do?': Caller says uni tutor pestered her friend for sex

By Abbie Reynolds

Caller shares disturbing experience whilst studying where a university professor abused his power to "pester" a student for sex.

After LBC research revealed one in twenty women are propositioned for 'sex for rent' by landlords this caller phoned into Shelagh Fogarty's show to discuss her experience of men abusing a "power dynamic".

She started by saying whilst she was studying for her BA her friend approached her "really worried" and said: "My tutor, who is responsible for marking my papers and will ultimately give a reference to the faculty with regard to how I present myself, keeps pestering me for sex."

The caller said the tutor was so "blatant" he told her: "I'm sure you don't want some indifferent third, or even a second, I'm sure you want the first."

She said she was also experiencing a similar experience. "I remember a landlord saying to me 'if you're having trouble paying your rent I'm sure we can come to an understanding depending on how nice you are'," she recalled.

Shelagh weighed in, saying: "If that had happened to me I'd know I'd of sought help because it would have freaked me out."

The caller said her friend didn't want to report the university professor for fear of being marked down and told her: "What if they don’t believe me? Then I lose both ways."

Revealing that the tutor was never reported the caller asked Shelagh: "When someone holds your career and life in your hands, what do you do?"